The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host Carl Swanson from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Winthrop Town Office at 17 Highland Ave. in Winthrop.

Swanson will talk about farming and agriculture in Winthrop, focusing on a period of time from the 1600s to the pre-Civil War era in the 1800s. He will touch upon the lives of early Winthrop inhabitants including Timothy Foster, Ichabod Howe and others.

Swanson is a 54-year resident of Winthrop, who worked for three local businesses over a period of 46 years. An avid history lover, he currently serves as an officer on the Winthrop Maine Historical Society’s board.

The talk is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Shane Billings at 377-8673.

