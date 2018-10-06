Perry, Fitts, Boulette & Fitton CPAs welcomes new team member

Perry, Fitts, Boulette, and Fitton CPAs, located in Bath and Oakland, recently hired Anima Nikonthet as a senior accountant to help develop firm growth further in central Maine.

Nikonthet earned a bachelor’s degree from Bryant University and a Master of Taxation degree from Northeastern University. Before joining the team at PFBF CPAs, she worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers in Boston for three years, then returned to Maine this year.

Nikonthet joins PFBF CPAs as a senior accountant helping individuals and businesses with tax planning and preparation in the Oakland office. As a member of the audit department, she’ll work on compiled and reviewed financial statements for businesses.

A native of Nongkhai, Thailand, Nikonthet resides in Winslow. She also is the owner of Asian Café in Winslow.

Webber Breast Care Center upgrades cancer detection equipment

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, in Farmington, has acquired advanced technology for breast cancer screening and diagnosis, thanks to support from the Webber family.

In 2004, family and friends of Martha Beck Webber pledged $100,000 to create an endowed fund to support Franklin Memorial Hospital’s then-new breast care center, which was named in memory of Peter Webber’s late wife.

Over the years, through successful fundraising the endowment grew to more than $1.3 million. As a result, the Webber family authorized FMH to use some of the money, along with a capital investment from the hospital, to replace the mammography units and the stereotactic needle biopsy unit.

The center now has digital breast tomography, also known as 3D mammography. This technology takes images of the breast from many angles, making a layered 3D image that allows the radiologist to look at the breast, one thin image at a time, improving cancer detection rates, especially for more invasive cancers. The technology also results in a decrease in callbacks for more images.

The new 3D stereotactic needle biopsy system, designed with improved patient comfort, allows the surgeon to locate and biopsy tiny or subtle areas that appeared suspicious on the mammogram, with a radiation dose less than the previous unit. Most women can resume their normal activities the same day as the procedure.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, with locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls, offers timely access to screening and diagnostic, clinical, and care support services by a multidisciplinary team of health care providers. Digital mammograms are performed with advanced equipment, and a board-certified radiologist interprets each examination. A care support nurse is available to guide each patient through the screening, diagnosis, and if necessary, the treatment process.

In October 2017, the National Consortium of Breast Centers recognized the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center as a Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence, the highest level attainable in the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers Program.

Grocers, retailers groups to host conference Wednesday in New Gloucester

AUGUSTA — The Maine Grocers & Food Producers Association is hosting hosts its largest event of the year, The Summit, in partnership with the Retail Association of Maine. The event, formerly known as the Maine Food Means Business Summit, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

The Summit brings together Maine retailers, grocers, food producers and industry partners for a full day of education and other activities. Educational sessions include retail technology trends; creating loyalty by leveraging the community; top legal pitfalls; best e-commerce practices; and generating excitement, buzz and memorable experiences. Participating brands include Coffee By Design, iBec Creative, Hannaford Supermarkets, Backyard Farms, Big Gay Ice Cream, Verrill Dana, Flowfold, FocusMaine, The Maine Beer Co. and others. Working with Maine’s food producer community, the day’s menu is mostly locally sourced, including cheese, meat, vegetables, eggs, pasta, beverages and more.

The day ends with a reception featuring live music from Sam James, New England native and season 3 contestant on “The Voice.”

To buy tickets and learn more, visit https://thesummit2018me.eventbrite.com.

Converge and Create Weekend scheduled for Nov. 16-17 at Thomas

WATERVILLE — The second annual Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend will be hosted from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Nov. 17 at Thomas College in Waterville.

The Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, the Central Maine Growth Council, Waterville Creates!, Waterville Public Library, CGI, and Bricks Coworking & Innovation Space are the organizing partners.

The two-day event is for individuals who are interested in business and would like to turn their business idea into a startup, monetize a side activity or improve an existing business. The event features keynotes addresses, panel discussions and breakout sessions, and it will offer the chance to network with experts in their field.

Registration is available online at www.thomas.edu/create. The cost is $35 for the public and is free for students. The fee includes dinner on Friday evening and snacks and beverages for both days.

Friday evening’s keynote address will be given by area entrepreneur Derek Myska, who will talk about his venture-capital-backed, dot-com technology startup company. Regional entrepreneurs who will be running breakout sessions and will be available to talk with event participants include RJ Anzelc, of Bricks Coworking & Innovation Space; Kelly Lacasse, of The Maine Meal; Tracy O’Clair, of TOC Media; Nate Towne, of Christopher Hastings Confections; Matt Beach, of The Cre8iv Company; Chris Voynik, of Wag Rags and Drone Scout; Amy Rowbottom, of Crooked Face Creamery; Brendan Paradis, of Lockout Labs LLC; and Zach Atherton, of Lockout Labs LLC.

Business resource providers presenting at the event include Reilly Kons, of GHM Insurance; Allison Watson, of SBDC; Linda Diou, of SCORE; Martha Bentley, of MTI; Sally Garand, of FAME; and Jean Claveau, of Camden National Bank.

For more information on the event or for registration assistance, call 859-1159 or go to www.thomas.edu/create.

OTIS Federal Credit Union to mark International Credit Union Day

On Oct. 18, OTIS Federal Credit Union, in Jay, along with more than 56,000 credit unions around the world, will observe International Credit Union Day, and the philosophy and achievements of the credit union movement.

OTIS FCU said it plans to celebrate ICU Day on its 70th anniversary with Whoopie pies and cider from Berry Fruit Farm on the premises, as well as fresh popcorn. Members and nonmembers are welcome to stop at OTIS to celebrate the event.

Compiled from contributed releases

