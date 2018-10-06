IN ANSON, Friday at 10:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Solon Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:24 a.m., a complaint about of indecency from an Eastern Avenue caller resulted in one person being taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center.
9:54 a.m. a Northern Avenue caller reported a city ordinance violation.
12:30 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported a loose dog.
3:15 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft.
3:34 p.m., a Wyman Street caller reported a burglary.
3:48 p.m., an unnamed person was arrested after a report from a Civic Center Drive caller about theft or shoplifting.
5:08 p.m., a caller from North Street and North Street Place reported a disturbance of disorderly conduct.
5:27 p.m., a Riverside Drive caller reported theft.
7:53 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported theft.
11:19 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a request for rescue from a caller at Swan and Water streets.
11:31 p.m., a North Belfast Avenue caller reported a disturbance.
IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Friday at 10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commons Circle.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 5:11 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Borough Road.
8:15 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dr. Mann Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.
1:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.
5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:32 a.m., a complaint was made on Kennebec Street.
12:40 p.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.
8 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:12 p.m., a suspicious item was reported on High Street.
10:35 p.m., a report of theft or fraud was made on Main Street.
Saturday, 12:14 a.m. a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Martin Street
11:21 a.m., an assault was reported on Athens Road.
12:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Commercial Street.
IN JAY, Friday at 10:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Maine Street.
12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:18 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Old Jay Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Friday at 12:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Edenway Lane.
2:04 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Shusta Road.
6:13 p.m., an animal complaint was made on East Madison Road.
7:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Preble Avenue.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:59 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Rosswood Green Lane.
11:19 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Rice Rips Road.
3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
3:47 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Fairfield Street.
6:24 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.
IN PLYMOUTH, Friday at 5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lower Detroit Road.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Friday at 4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephens Road.
IN RIPLEY, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on North Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:28 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
2:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Back Road.
9:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Butler Street.
5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
7:59 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Water Street.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Notch Road.
9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 7:11 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Melody Lane.
IN STARKS, Friday at 11:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Abijah Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:55 a.m., a theft was reported on School Street.
11:05 a.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
2:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
3:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
3:46 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Sanger Avenue.
4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
10:14 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Mathews Avenue.
11:26 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
11:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 2:03 p.m., harassment or stalking was reported on U.S. Route 2.
7:21 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Depot Street.
IN WINSLOW, 8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
Saturday, 1:23 a.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.
1:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:52 a.m., Jeremy Russell Lau, 42, of Staceyville, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.
2:12 p.m., James A. Mockler, 31, of Millford, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
4:26 p.m., Randi L. Cookson, 41, of Garland, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Saturday at 8:02 a.m., Matthew Richard Moran, 37, of St. Albans, was arrested on four warrants.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:32 p.m., Michael Velez, 27, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating without a license.
3:05 p.m., Justin Andrew Maclean, 32, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
11:25 p.m., Hezekiah John Tooker, 46, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:30 p.m., Israel Carpenter, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
On Saturday at 1:10 a.m., Crystal Cougle, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, operating without a license, and violating condition of release.
