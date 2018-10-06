IN ANSON, Friday at 10:35 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Solon Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 9:24 a.m., a complaint about of indecency from an Eastern Avenue caller resulted in one person being taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center.

9:54 a.m. a Northern Avenue caller reported a city ordinance violation.

12:30 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported a loose dog.

3:15 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft.

3:34 p.m., a Wyman Street caller reported a burglary.

3:48 p.m., an unnamed person was arrested after a report from a Civic Center Drive caller about theft or shoplifting.

5:08 p.m., a caller from North Street and North Street Place reported a disturbance of disorderly conduct.

5:27 p.m., a Riverside Drive caller reported theft.

7:53 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported theft.

11:19 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a request for rescue from a caller at Swan and Water streets.

11:31 p.m., a North Belfast Avenue caller reported a disturbance.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Friday at 10:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commons Circle.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 5:11 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Borough Road.

8:15 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dr. Mann Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 1:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Hinckley Road.

1:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.

5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.

8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:32 a.m., a complaint was made on Kennebec Street.

12:40 p.m., mischief was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:12 p.m., a suspicious item was reported on High Street.

10:35 p.m., a report of theft or fraud was made on Main Street.

Saturday, 12:14 a.m. a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 10:04 a.m., a theft was reported on Martin Street

11:21 a.m., an assault was reported on Athens Road.

12:09 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Commercial Street.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Maine Street.

12:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:18 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Old Jay Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Edenway Lane.

2:04 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Shusta Road.

6:13 p.m., an animal complaint was made on East Madison Road.

7:42 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Preble Avenue.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:59 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Rosswood Green Lane.

11:19 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Rice Rips Road.

3:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

3:47 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Fairfield Street.

6:24 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Oak Street.

IN PLYMOUTH, Friday at 5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lower Detroit Road.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Friday at 4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephens Road.

IN RIPLEY, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., an animal complaint was made on North Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 9:28 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

2:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Back Road.

9:53 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Butler Street.

5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

7:59 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Water Street.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Notch Road.

9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 7:11 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Melody Lane.

IN STARKS, Friday at 11:56 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Abijah Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:55 a.m., a theft was reported on School Street.

11:05 a.m., an assault was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

2:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

3:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

3:46 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Sanger Avenue.

4:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:58 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

10:14 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Mathews Avenue.

11:26 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

11:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:03 p.m., harassment or stalking was reported on U.S. Route 2.

7:21 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Depot Street.

IN WINSLOW, 8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

Saturday, 1:23 a.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

1:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:52 a.m., Jeremy Russell Lau, 42, of Staceyville, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

2:12 p.m., James A. Mockler, 31, of Millford, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

4:26 p.m., Randi L. Cookson, 41, of Garland, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Saturday at 8:02 a.m., Matthew Richard Moran, 37, of St. Albans, was arrested on four warrants.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 2:32 p.m., Michael Velez, 27, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and operating without a license.

3:05 p.m., Justin Andrew Maclean, 32, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

11:25 p.m., Hezekiah John Tooker, 46, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:30 p.m., Israel Carpenter, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

On Saturday at 1:10 a.m., Crystal Cougle, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, operating without a license, and violating condition of release.

