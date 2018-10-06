BOOTHBAY: Maddy Perkins scored four goals and the Winthrop field hockey team rolled past Boothbay 6-0 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Saturday.

Hannah Duley and Gia Francis also scored for Winthrop (13-0-0). Kerrigan Anuszewski had a pair of assists in the victory, and Alicia Bridges made two saves to earn the shutout.

Maddy Barter stopped nine shots for Boothbay (4-9-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 12, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Abby Johnson scored three goals and Caitlin Kendrick added two as the Bobcats rolled to the East/West Conference victory in Richmond.

Bry Shea also scored two goals as Richmond improved to 9-1-1.

Maria Davis had 14 saves for the Vikings (1-9-0).

Share

< Previous

Next >