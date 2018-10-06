BOOTHBAY: Maddy Perkins scored four goals and the Winthrop field hockey team rolled past Boothbay 6-0 in a Mountain Valley Conference game Saturday.
Hannah Duley and Gia Francis also scored for Winthrop (13-0-0). Kerrigan Anuszewski had a pair of assists in the victory, and Alicia Bridges made two saves to earn the shutout.
Maddy Barter stopped nine shots for Boothbay (4-9-0).
GIRLS SOCCER
RICHMOND 12, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Abby Johnson scored three goals and Caitlin Kendrick added two as the Bobcats rolled to the East/West Conference victory in Richmond.
Bry Shea also scored two goals as Richmond improved to 9-1-1.
Maria Davis had 14 saves for the Vikings (1-9-0).
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Volunteers build another home for Habitat
-
Politics
Sen. Collins talks confirmation vote on television
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Oct. 7 police log
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Oct. 7 police log
-
Local & State
Body found in North Yarmouth confirmed to be Kristin Westra