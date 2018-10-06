WATERVILLE — The Colby College football team scored a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes, but the rally came up short, and Wesleyan held on for the 28-20 New England Small College Athletic Conference win at Alfond Stadium.

Glenn Smith’s 3 yard touchdown run with 1:45 to play gave Wesleyan (2-2) a 28-7 lead. The Mules (0-4) answered when Jibiri Woods caught a 63 yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch with 1:23 to play.

After Colby recovered the onside kick, Cony graduate Jordan Roddy scored his first career touchdown, a 6 yard pass from Hersch with 14 seconds left. On the ensuing onside kick, the Mules were penalized for illegal touchdown, and time ran out.

Roddy had four catches for 32 yards. Hersch threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Cardinals quarterback Mark Piccirillo threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 103 yards and a score.

TUFTS 28, BOWDOIN 0: Ryan McDonald threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Jumbos to the NESCAC win in Brunswick.

Mike Pedrini ran for a pair of touchdowns for Tufts (4-0), which outgained the Polar Bears, 522-230 in total yards.

Austin McCrum threw for 162 yards for Bowdoin (0-4).

UNE 44, CURRY 42: Robert Inniss, Jr. made a 38 yard field goal with five seconds left to lift the Nor’easters to their first varsity football win in Biddeford.

UNE (1-3) led 41-28 late in the third before Curry (2-4) rallied. The Colonels took a 42-41 lead with 8:10 to play when Zach Levy caught a 25 yard touchdown pass from Nick Juvelier.

Brian Peters threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns for UNE.

WILLIAMS 31, BATES 7: Williams forced three turnovers to take the NESCAC win in Lewiston.

DJ Dozier had touchdown runs of 35 and 75 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Ephs (4-0) pull away. Dozier finished with 151 yards on 12 carries.

Liam Spillane led Bates (0-4) with 72 yards rushing.

MIT 35, MAINE MARITIME 0: Udgam Goyal threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns as Massachusetts Institute of Technology rolled in Castine.

Miguel Wagner rushed for a game-high 83 yards and two touchdowns for MIT (6-0).

Cooper Chiasson rushed for 31 yards and had two receptions for 30 yards to lead MMA (0-5).

