BIDDEFORD — Robert Inniss Jr. kicked a 38-yard field goal with five seconds left to give the University of New England the first win in program history, as the Nor’easters beat Curry College 44-42, on Saturday afternoon.

Curry (2-4, 0-2 Commonwealth Coast Conference) took a 42-41 lead with 8:10 left on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Nick Juvelier to Zach Levy.

Brian Peters completed 25 of 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns for UNE (1-3, 1-1), which is playing its first season as a varsity program. Ryan Gaboury had 10 receptions for 192 yards and three scores, while Devon Charles added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Juvelier completed 35 of 49 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

WESLEYAN 28, COLBY 20: The Mules (0-4) scored two touchdowns in the final 1:23, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a loss to the Cardinals (2-2) in Waterville.

The Mules trailed 28-7 when Matt Hersch threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Jibri Woods with 1:23 left. Colby recovered then recovered an onside kick and got within eight on a 6-yard TD pass from Hersch to Jordan Roddy with 14 seconds left.

The Mules failed on the two-point conversion try and were called for a penalty on the ensuing onside kick, which ended their comeback.

Hersch completed 23 of 40 passes for 277 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

TUFTS 28, BOWDOIN 0: The Jumbos (4-0) took control with a pair of second quarter scoring runs by Mike Pedrini, and blanked the host Polar Bears (0-4) at Brunswick.

Austin McCrum was 21 of 47 with 162 yards passing for Bowdoin.

MIT 35, MAINE MARITIME 0: Udgam Goyal threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jack Bernatchez, and Miguel Wagner added a 3-yard TD run after a fumble by the Mariners (0-5) as the Engineers (6-0) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and cruised to a win in Castine.

Goyal completed 15 of 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns for MIT.

WILLIAMS 31, BATES 7: The Ephs (4-0) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and beat the Bobcats (0-4) in Lewiston.

Christian Sanfilippo had a scoring touchdown for Bates just before halftime.

Read or Post Comments
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.