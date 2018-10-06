I am a young woman, aspiring future lawyer, and Mainer. I am also fortunate to have interned with Sen. Angus King.

I’ve had the opportunity to watch Sen. King develop his positions on legislative issues. He is dedicated to listening and learning; he carefully considers input from staff — ranging from senior advisors to interns — from colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and thousands of constituents.

On Sept. 12, King released a statement announcing his intention to vote “no” on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Unlike so many othes in Congress, he clearly shares his reasoning and understanding that every vote has an impact on our state — and that there are no “second chances” when it comes to the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh did not meet King’s high standards for ethics and transparency when it comes to protecting reproductive rights, health care, the environment, and the limits of presidential power.

King continues to be a principled leader and advocate for Maine and a role model for me as I enter the professional world. This November, I will be heading to the polls to reelect Sen. Angus King.

Caroline Colan

Readfield

