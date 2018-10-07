IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:30 p.m., a Middle Street caller reported an animal complaint/dog bite.

2:37 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported harassment.

3:08 p.m., two unidentified people were arrested as a result of a follow up investigation at the August Police Department on Union Street.

3:54 p.m., an unidentified person was arrested on an unspecified charge following a report of a disturbance/disorderly conduct on Jefferson Street.

5:47 p.m., a Chapel Street caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

7:26 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:46 p.m., a Bowdoin Street caller reported trespassing

6:21 p.m., a caller from Route 202 reported a suspicious person/circumstance.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Saturday at 6:13 p.m., Anthony R. Dow, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release following a theft/shoplifting report by a Cony Street caller.

8 p.m., a 14-year-old was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest/detention or refusing to stop, and minor having liquor on person, following a theft/shoplifting complaint by a Cony Street caller.

