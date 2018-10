IN ANSON, Saturday at 10 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on West Mills Road.

Sunday at 9:41 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Horseback Road.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 4:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tuttle Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 8:51 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Wilton Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:51 a.m., a fight was reported on Morrison Avenue.

1:36 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 100.

3:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 2:41 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Rusty Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11:20 a.m., debris is the roadway was reported on Norridgewock.

11:38 a.m., a harassment complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

12:23 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Water Street.

1:23 p.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.

5:47 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:44 p.m., an assault was reported on Anson Street.

Sunday at 4:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Health Commons.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 9:22 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:43 a.m., a burglary was reported on Main Street.

1:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Locust Street.

2:46 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

2:57 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

5:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Weston Avenue.

5:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Lakewood Road.

8:45 p.m., an animal complaint was made on John Street.

Sunday at 6:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN JAY, Saturday at 11:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

7:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Slope Road.

Sunday at 10:13 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Gingras Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Avenue.

11:08 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:05 a.m., a noise complaint was made on West Pleasant Street.

Sunday at 5:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hammond Drive.

In PALMYRA, Saturday at 11:03 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 12:49 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Hartland Avenue.

5:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Street.

Sunday at 4:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN PLYMOUTH, Saturday at 8:52 a.m., an animal complaint was made on I-95.

IN RIPLEY, Saturday at 12:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on West Ripley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 12:58 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Milburn Street.

5:33 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Milburn Street.

9:03 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

9:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

10:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:57 p.m. a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

11 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Whittemore Hill Road.

Sunday at 9:53 a.m., a past burglary was reported on West Shore Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:35 a.m., a burglary was reported on Head Road.

IN STARKS, Saturday at 12:53 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Thompson Bridge Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Gilman Street.

2:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Donald Street.

4:43 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:12 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

11:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Sunday, 12:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 5:36, a report of theft-fraud was made on Main Street.

9:37 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Victor Terrace.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preston Street.

Sunday at 4:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 10:22 a.m., Matthew Ryan Moore, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

1:29 p.m., Desiree Adell Dorr, 25, of Corinna, was arrested on a warrant.

6:29 p.m., James L. Truman, 37, of Belgrade, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 3:309 a.m., Stephen M. Kissh, 52, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of schedule W drugs, possession of LSD, furnishing cocaine and possession of crack cocaine.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:22 p.m., Alexander M. Russell, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

