Republicans vs. Democrats
A woman came to our home the other day campaigning for a local candidate. We asked what party her candidate was with — the Republican Party, as it turns out.
She claimed the Republicans pays her for each house she goes to, while the Democrats are volunteer.
This says everything to me about the parties.
Carl Edwards
South Gardiner
