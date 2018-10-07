Republicans vs. Democrats

A woman came to our home the other day campaigning for a local candidate. We asked what party her candidate was with — the Republican Party, as it turns out.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

She claimed the Republicans pays her for each house she goes to, while the Democrats are volunteer.

This says everything to me about the parties.

Carl Edwards

South Gardiner

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.