CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Graham Gano connected on a career-long 63-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a wild 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Gano’s kick, tied for second longest in league history, came after the Giants erased a 14-point deficit. Eli Manning hooked up with Saquon Barkley for a 15-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline – the rookie made a long dive into the end zone – to put the Giants in front 31-30 with 1:08 remaining.

Gano’s previous career long was 59 yards. He was 4 for 4 and has made 35 in a row at home dating back to 2016.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw for 237 yards and had two touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey had 93 yards from scrimmage and an 18-yard touchdown catch for the Panthers (3-1).

Manning finished 22 of 36 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, both by 37-year-old safety Mike Adams. Odell Beckham Jr. caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 57-yard pass to Barkley for New York’s first touchdown, but the Giants fell to 1-4.

VIKINGS 23, EAGLES 21: Kirk Cousins threw for 301 yards and a touchdown, Linval Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and visiting Minnesota (2-2-1) won a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game.

Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense again struggled as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 2-3.

RAMS 33, SEAHAWKS 31: Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 321 yards and a score, and Los Angeles (5-0) won at Seattle (2-3) despite concussions sustained by top receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp late in the first half.

BROWNS 12, RAVENS 9: Rookie Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in overtime gave Cleveland (2-2-1) a win at home.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield passed for 342 yards and threw a 19-yard TD pass in his first start at home. He completed a third-down pass for 39 yards to Derrick Willies on Cleveland’s winning drive.

The Ravens (3-2) had plenty of chances. Joe Flacco threw a costly interception in the first half, and the Browns blocked one of Justin Tucker’s field goal tries.

LIONS 31, PACKERS 23: Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores as Detroit (2-3) beat visiting Green Bay (2-2-1).

The Packers could not overcome uncharacteristic mistakes by veteran kicker Mason Crosby and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career. Crosby missed a career-high four field goals and botched an extra point.

JETS 34, BRONCOS 16: Isaiah Crowell ran for a franchise-record 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, and Sam Darnold threw two TD passes to Robby Anderson, including a 76-yarder, leading the Jets (2-3) to a win at home.

Darnold also had a TD toss to Terrelle Pryor that sealed the win late in the fourth quarter.

Crowell needed just 15 carries to break the team record of 210 yards set by Thomas Jones in 2009 against Buffalo. New York finished with 323 yards rushing and 512 overall yards.

Case Keenum finished 35 of 51 for 377 yards with touchdown passes to Sutton and Demaryius Thomas for the Broncos (2-3).

BENGALS 27, DOLPHINS 17: Michael Johnson returned an interception for the tying score and Sam Hubbard went 19 yards with a fumble for the clinching touchdown, rallying Cincinnati (4-1) from a 17-point deficit against visiting Miami (3-2).

Andy Dalton threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon to start the comeback. Mixon returned after missing two games following knee surgery, and ran for 93 yards in addition to catching three passes.

STEELERS 41, FALCONS 17: Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected for two second-half scores, and Pittsburgh (2-2-1) pulled away from visiting Atlanta (1-4).

Roethlisberger finished 19 of 29 for 250 yards and three touchdown, including a 9-yard strike to Brown in the third quarter and a 47-yard dart to the All-Pro wide receiver early in the fourth.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan passed for 285 yards and a touchdown but was also sacked six times and spent the final minutes of Atlanta’s third straight loss on the sideline.

BILLS 13, TITANS 12: Stephen Hauschka hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired, giving Buffalo (2-3) a win at home.

Buffalo’s defense forced three turnovers, and LeSean McCoy broke from a September slump with a season-best 85 yards rushing.

Ryan Succup scored all of Tennessee’s 12 points by hitting four field goals, including a 50-yarder that put the Titans (3-2) up 12-10 with 4:43 remaining.

CHARGERS 26, RAIDERS 10: Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, and Melvin Gordon had 120 yards from scrimmage (58 rushing, 62 receiving) as Los Angeles (3-2) beat visiting Oakland (1-4).

CARDINALS 28, 49ERS 18: Josh Rosen threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk on Arizona’s first play from scrimmage, and the Cardinals (1-4) used five takeaways against San Francisco (1-4) to get their first win.

