HALLOWELL — A special workshop on fire and fall prevention will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in the new fire station on Coos Lane. The free workshop is for those worried about taking a fall, especially those who are older than 65.

Chief Jim Owen will present “Remembering When,” a program on fire and fall prevention produced by the National Fire Protection Association. Jennifer Fortin, Health & Wellness Programs manager at Spectrum Generations, will introduce “Matter of Balance,” an eight-week, an interactive workshop series designed to help people reduce the risk of falls.

The program will be presented by Hallowell’s Age-Friendly Committee and the Hallowell Fire Department, Spectrum Generations and the Cohen Center. This is a great opportunity to visit Hallowell’s new fire station.

For transportation or more information, call 441-8658.

