KENNEBUNKPORT — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has tied the knot.

Bush, 36, married screenwriter boyfriend Craig Coyne, 37, Sunday at Walker’s Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, her father, former President George W. Bush, announced in a statement Monday.

The new bride, donning a custom Vera Wang gown, was escorted down the aisle by her father, as well as her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush.

Her aunt Dorothy Bush Koch officiated the intimate ceremony, with only 20 family members looking on.

“My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine,” fraternal twin sister Jenna wrote on Instagram. “It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!).”

The wedding came just five weeks after Coyne popped the question at Kennebunkport in the same spot where Bush’s grandparents were engaged in 1943, the couple told People. The two were set up on a blind date last November.

Though grandmother and namesake Barbara Bush died in April, the younger Barbara Bush said she wore her grandma’s bracelet at her wedding as her “something borrowed,” and sported a pair of earrings from Jenna as her “something blue.”

Jenna served as matron of honor, while her daughters, 5-year-old Margaret and 3-year-old Poppy, were flower girls, according to People. Jenna married Henry Hager in 2008.

Coyne, a Georgia native, is also an actor, and has appeared in movies like “Jarhead” and independent films such as “Look at Me” and “The Snowtown Murders.”

