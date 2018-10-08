PITTSFIELD — Cassidy Pound scored the game-tying goal and assisted on the winner as the Mount View boys soccer team defeated Maine Central Institute 2-1 in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action.

Pound had the tying goal for the Mustangs (11-0) with 21:45 to go, then assisted on Draedyn Furrow’s go-ahead goal with 19:06 remaining.

T.J. Stewart put MCI (4-6-1) ahead with 36:24 left in the game.

GIRLS SOCCER

WINSLOW 1, ERSKINE 0: Katie Doughty scored off of an Ashley Quirion assist to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC win in Winslow.

Jennifer Ferry earned the shutout for Winslow (11-1) with four saves.

Caitlyn Labbe made 14 saves for Erskine (5-4-4).

HALL-DALE 6, HYDE 2: Madisyn Smith scored a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference win in Farmingdale.

Iris Ireland, Sarah Benner, Lilly Platt and Bella Marino also scored for Hall-Dale (9-3).

Lily Huette and Logan Truluck scored for Hyde (4-8).

MOUNT VIEW 2, MCI 1: Sage Pound and Maddie Blanchard scored goals to help the Mustangs (8-3) to the KVAC win in Thorndike.

Shala Davis and Gabby Raven had assists for Mount View.

Olivia Allen scored for MCI (4-7).

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, WINTHROP 2: Avery Sevigny and Rylee Sevigny had a goal and an assist as the Falcons handed the Ramblers their first loss.

Faith Riddick also scored for Mountain Valley (10-3).

Aiva Agri and Alicia Bridges scored for Winthrop (12-1).

WINSLOW 6, BREWER 1: Silver Clukey scored three goals for the Black Raiders in a KVAC win in Brewer.

Maddie Beckwith, Savannah Joler and Abby Wright also scored for Winslow (11-2).

Olivia Frick scored for the Witches (5-8).

