HALLOWELL — An event for Maine Veterans called Maine Veterans Speak will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Harlow Gallery, 100 Water St.

The evening will open with poetry by Viet Nam Veteran Terry Grasse who often visits high schools in the Brunswick area where students are studying the Viet Nam war. Drafted right out of high school, he was a radio operator with a military intelligence unit. He writes from his own perspective about the realities of war, and says he wants people to understand what war really is; that it’s ‘real people killing real people,’ accrording to a news release from the gallery. Grasse will open the evening with some of his work, and an open mic for all veterans will continue on throughout the evening.

Musician Ken Graham will provide music for the evening. Graham also is a veteran, and well-known as a musician who can be found several nights of any week playing solo or in duos at events and pubs in central and coastal Maine.

This event is open to all veterans who want to participate.

The gallery hosts the Bookey Readings at the Harlow, a poetry series monthly April through November.

For more information, email [email protected]

