SKOWHEGAN — A Norridgewock man remained held on $5,000 cash bail Monday following his arrest a day earlier for allegedly hitting another man in the head with a baseball bat.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said Scott Allen Bailey, 49, went to a house on Pine Street in Skowhegan to discuss why the alleged victim had spoken to Bailey’s girlfriend.

He said Bailey broke windows and a door at the home before turning the bat on the resident. He then later resisted arrest, Bucknam said, prompting Skowhegan police Officer Tifani Warren to place him in handcuffs.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday with an initial report of a disturbance on Pine Street.

“It was reported that a male wearing a red sweatshirt had smashed out some windows on a house,” Bucknam said at his office Monday. “It appears that Scott was upset over (the resident) talking to his girlfriend and went over to talk to him about that — took a baseball bat to the front door window and the living room window.

“He also took the baseball bat to the side of (the man’s) head, causing a big gash on the side of his head.”

Warren found Bailey on foot, but he allegedly resisted arrest when she tried to put handcuffs on him, Bucknam said.

“She was able to secure him in handcuffs, and trying to put him in the police car in the back seat, he wouldn’t comply,” he said. “When he got placed inside the cruiser, he started kicking the inside of the cruiser door with his feet and banging his head off the cruiser cage.”

Warren was not injured. The man declined medical services at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan.

Officer Christopher Viera responded to assist, as did ambulances from Emergency Medical Services at the hospital.

Bailey was taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison on a charge of aggravated assault, a Class B felony punishable with a conviction by up to 10 years in prison. He also is charged with possession of the drug Suboxone, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest.

Bailey has a tentative court date of Dec. 12 in Skowhegan. He had yet to see a judge on Monday.

