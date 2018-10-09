DAMARISCOTTA — A Healing Circle — End of Life, with Lori Rizzuto, licensed MsT, Certified Bowen Therapist, Certified EOL Doula, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at Rising Tide Community Market, 323 Maine St. Participants are asked to use the rear entrance to the second floor community room.

Rizzuto will explain what an End of Life Doula is in modern times and how valuable a service it can be to those at the end of life, their families and friends. She also will share how she has taken her training as a massage therapist and integrated it into her training as an End of Life Doula. The profession is being recognized by hospice, the healthcare system and individuals as a valuable and even necessary service to provide a compassionate presence, knowledge and skills to help those at the end of life.

All members present will be invited to share a brief description of their specialty.

Light refreshments, beverages, and question and answers and mingling offered and encouraged.

For more information and to RSVP, email [email protected].

