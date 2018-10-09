An Autumn Music Celebration featuring the Rusty Hinges and Damariscotta Region Open Mic will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Inn Along the Way at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main St. in Damariscotta.

This fall pie sale, odds and ends yard sale, Inn tours and hay field walks is a by donation fundraiser for the inn Along the Way, which supports and enriches the lives of those in the communities with an emphasis on elders, the infirm, and those who care for them.

Community members attending the party and who want to bring a creative picnic will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music, song, pies and more. Open mic registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with open mic performances until 5 p.m.

The Rusty Hinges, whose performance will begin at 3 p.m., are a local midcoast band consisting of John Couch, John Monterisi, Kat logan, Nancy Jones Bridges, Brian Dunn and Laura Buxbaum. They play folk songs, country, golden oldies, sea shanties, contemporary tunes and original songs with a variety of instruments and vocal harmonies. Guitars, mandolin, banjo, accordion, fiddle, cello and penny whistles are included in the mix.

A community sing-a-long will begin at 4 p.m. Community members across all generations are encouraged to Rise Up Singing under the direction of local musician Sylvia Tavares. Songs will be drawn from the “Rise-Up-Singing Songbook”. Bring your copy to share with others.

The inn is a nonprofit organization in the process of creating a collaborative community offering older adults, and those seeking temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving, an environment of support, purpose and sustainability in a multigenerational and mutually interdependent setting. The organization is currently raising funds to complete its first phase, which will transform the original farmhouse into a small inn with a café and community rooms, offering overnight accommodations to the general public, as well as those seeking respite.

For more information, contact Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >