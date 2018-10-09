LEEDS — WillowsAwake Winery will host a wine tasting and vineyard tour from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at 10 Leeds Junction Road. This event will include a tour of this new Maine vineyard, fall soups, hors d’oeuvres, a 10-glass wine tasting, and the chance to hear from enologist Drew Horton, an expert in cold-hardy grape vines.

Tickets cost $40, all proceeds will benefit Wayfinder Schools, an alternative high school for at-risk youth and teen parents in Maine. Wayfinder Schools serves 65 Maine teens each year through its locations in Camden, New Gloucester and Machias.

For tickets and more information, visit wayfinderschools.org.

