In the upcoming election in House District 55, the issue of reproductive rights is one that the two candidates strongly disagree on. Seth Berry is the candidate that will stand up to protect reproductive freedom.

A woman’s right to choose is the law throughout our country. However, as recently as 2016, Berry’s opponent, Guy Lebida, in a Vote Smart survey, stated that he is against women’s reproductive freedom. Going even further, Lebida indicated that he believes abortion should be illegal even when resulting from incest or rape, and even when a woman’s life is in danger.

This is an extreme view that threatens the health, safety, and rights of women. In the upcoming election, please get out and vote for a candidate who will protect and respect the rights of women and families to make personal decisions that are right for them. Vote Seth Berry.

Ruthanne Harrison

Richmond

