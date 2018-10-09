My name is Cathy Weeks. I am a lifelong resident of Ward 1 who is running for the City Council to give residents a voice.

I have attended the City Council meetings for nearly two years. I have have witnessed how business has not been conducted as they serve only a select few.

You have not had a champion to address the problems and concerns that need correction, such as the ever-increasing property taxes or the spending that has been approved, again only serving a few.

I want to be your voice for the residents. The person running against me has the support of the current council chair. That is telling me we will have more of the same and business as usual.

I ask for your support and vote on Nov. 6.

Cathy Weeks

Waterville

