My name is Cathy Weeks. I am a lifelong resident of Ward 1 who is running for the City Council to give residents a voice.
I have attended the City Council meetings for nearly two years. I have have witnessed how business has not been conducted as they serve only a select few.
You have not had a champion to address the problems and concerns that need correction, such as the ever-increasing property taxes or the spending that has been approved, again only serving a few.
I want to be your voice for the residents. The person running against me has the support of the current council chair. That is telling me we will have more of the same and business as usual.
I ask for your support and vote on Nov. 6.
Cathy Weeks
Waterville
-
Editorials
Our View: Insurance no shield from high health costs
-
CAR TALK
Hill parking advice seems contradictory
-
Letters to the Editor
Fecteau has passion for service
-
Letters to the Editor
Ball's experience sets him apart
-
Letters to the Editor
Berry's opponent has extreme views