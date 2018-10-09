Jonathan Edwards will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Edwards delivers, night after night — songs of passion, songs of insight, songs of humor, all rendered in that pure and powerful tenor.
Tickets cost $28 in advance or $33 at the door. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.
