LEWISTON — A federal grand jury handed up a 41-count indictment last week against 11 people, mostly from Lewiston and Auburn, stemming from federal drug raids in the Twin Cities area in February.

The raids targeted a medical marijuana-growing operation that authorities say illegally sold surplus pot and derivatives.

Federal prosecutors say the drug trafficking organization grew and distributed large quantities of marijuana under the cover of Maine’s medical marijuana program, and sold marijuana to buyers who were not participants in the program, including out-of-state customers.

The prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of more than $300,000 in seized cash, eight men’s watches, a $37,000 diamond ring, roughly $750,000 held in escrow or in bank accounts, and five pieces of real estate, three in Lewiston and one in Auburn.

The indictment from Oct. 5 named eight additional people charged with felonies in connection with the Feb. 27 raids when federal drug agents executed 20 search warrants on properties in and around Lewiston and Auburn.

Among the newly indicted include Timothy Veilleux, 52, of Auburn, who is charged with Class B felony conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 or more marijuana plants and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana, a crime that carries a sentence of five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

He also was charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises at 97 Fourth St. in Lewiston, where prosecutors say he unlawfully distributed and manufactured marijuana, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Timmy Bellmore, 42, of Lewiston was indicted on one count of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 or more marijuana plants and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana. He also was indicted on a count of manufacturing 100 or more marijuana plants, also a Class B felony. Bellmore also was charged with three counts of money laundering, a Class C felony, each count punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

Bellmore allegedly laundered drug money across state lines through TMB Auto, LLC. Specifically, a total of $65,000 in drug money was funneled through the business in 2017, the indictment alleges.

Brian Bilodeau, 33, of 72 Danville Corner Road in Auburn was indicted in June by a federal grand jury on two felony counts: possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The first charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. On the second charge, Bilodeau faces five years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

In the recent indictment, he is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, along with Veilleux and Bellmore.

Acting as MR, LLC, Bilodeau also is charged with laundering money from illegal pot proceeds through the purchase of real estate at 230 Merrow Road totaling $450,000.

Through Brian Bilodeau, LLC, he conducted illegal money transactions totaling $50,000, the indictment charges.

Tyler Poland, 32, of 249 Merrow Road in Auburn was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana and money laundering involving a cash payment of $200,000 made to an unnamed person and company using money from drug proceeds.

Poland, of TY Properties, LLC, was indicted by a federal grand jury in June on two felony counts: possession with intent to distribute MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Brandon Knutson, 33, and Caleb Laberge, 23, both of Lewiston and Mark Kilpatrick, 29, of Auburn, were charged last week with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 or more marijuana plants and 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Charles Caliri, 70, of Woodstock, Vermont, and Yehudi Pardo, 33, of Boston were charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Shawna Bielawski, 21, of Sabattus was charged with a Class D felony, punishable by up to three years in prison, on a perjury charge.

Richard “Stitch” Daniels, 42, of Lewiston had been charged federally this year in connection with the operation, but was indicted anew last week on one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, three counts of distribution of marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance and distribution of LSD.

Five businesses in the Twin Cities were indicted for being places where marijuana distributing and manufacturing took place, some dating to 2015. According to court records, they included 1830 Lisbon St., LLC, MR, LLC at 230 Merrow Road, Auburn; Comvest Inc. at 17 Bridge St., Lewiston; TY Properties, LLC at 249 Merrow Road; and Willie Moe Entertainment Inc. at 29 Avon St., Lewiston.

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: