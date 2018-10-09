I am a lifelong Democrat and I’ll be voting for Republican Justin Fecteau for state representative. Justin is a hard worker and has been meeting hundreds of families to hear their concerns and offer solutions. I have known Justin for more than 20 years. I know him to be a reasonable, trustworthy and compassionate person who puts others before himself. His tireless, selfless service through two deployments to Iraq, six years of military service, and now as a dedicated teacher, show that he is a person of integrity who truly wants the best for Augusta. I know he will serve District 86 — West and North Augusta — with the same passion he exhibits in all of his endeavors.

Tim Sawyer

Augusta

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.