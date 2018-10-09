I am a lifelong Democrat and I’ll be voting for Republican Justin Fecteau for state representative. Justin is a hard worker and has been meeting hundreds of families to hear their concerns and offer solutions. I have known Justin for more than 20 years. I know him to be a reasonable, trustworthy and compassionate person who puts others before himself. His tireless, selfless service through two deployments to Iraq, six years of military service, and now as a dedicated teacher, show that he is a person of integrity who truly wants the best for Augusta. I know he will serve District 86 — West and North Augusta — with the same passion he exhibits in all of his endeavors.
Tim Sawyer
Augusta
