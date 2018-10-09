I have known Jeff Johnson as a neighbor and friend for some time now. I believe he has all the qualities necessary to represent us ably in the Maine Senate.

We need forward looking people in our government. Change is occurring at a rapid pace these days with the environment, economy, income inequality, education and health care, to name a few of the challenges before us.

Jeff has the mindset to lead us in the direction that we need to travel in Maine. His work for The Children’s Center is testament to his character and abilities. I am confident he will work to bring us together for a better state for all.

Jack Gibson

Norridgewock

