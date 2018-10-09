AUGUSTA — A 34-year-old male inmate was found dead early this morning at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility after a routine check by corrections officers.

“At approximately 3:45 a.m. during a routine check of inmates at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility, a 34-year-old male was discovered to be unresponsive,” Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read said in a Tuesday press release.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time, according to Read. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause “in the near future.”

“Corrections Officers began CPR while Augusta Emergency Medical Services were called,” Read said in the release. “The man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

Read said State Police’s Major Crimes Unit is independently investigating the death and The KCS’s Major Crimes Unit working on an internal investigation.

Read added that “the name of the deceased is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.”

“More information will be released once the investigation is complete,” he added.

Sam Shepherd — 621-5666

[email protected]

Twitter: @SamShepME

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: