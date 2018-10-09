“Got Hope?” — the question I read on a bumper sticker. Two years ago, one year ago, my answer was “no.” Now things have changed. Voters of House District 88 can elect Chloe Maxmin as our representative this Nov. 6.

Chloe Maxmin has energy, compassion and capability. Whatever task — strengthening education, protecting access to health care, preserving our community — she is prepared to work and committed to finding sustainable solutions. Talking with her, I find her open, interested and positive. She is listening. She uses “we” when speaking, not “I,” including us in this campaign, recognizing the path forward depends on people working together to help each other.

Chloe Maxmin gives me hope. But my hope also relies on you. If you want a productive, inclusive future, join me by voting for Maxmin. We can begin, in the words of a fellow sign painter, “Changing Tomorrow Together.”

Fiona Clark

Jefferson

Share

< Previous

Next >