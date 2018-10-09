Chloe Maxmin, a bright and energetic young woman, is seeking election as a Democrat for House District 88.

Chloe chose to return to her roots. She is an honest, hard-working, ethically grounded woman who has already demonstrated her passion and skills in finding viable solutions to problems we continue to face here in Maine and across the nation.

I have been fortunate to have engaged in conversations with Chloe, both personal as well as of a broader public nature. Chloe shows a clear understanding of the issues and wants to put her knowledge and energy toward real and viable solutions to issues we all face.

She is ready to go to work.

Please get out and vote for Chloe Maxmin, Democrat for House District 88, on Nov. 6.

Judi Ekholm

Whitefield

