I write to support Jason Putnam, candidate for the Maine House of Representatives in District 87 (Wiscasset, Alna, Pittston and Randolph). His 20-year history of being able to create and maintain a small business as a builder and a carpenter exemplifies success and clear thought.

His goal is to share and develop that technical knowledge of the skilled trades for people planning their careers in a time when educational opportunities for such folks have deteriorated significantly due to lack of funding.

Anyone who has tried unsuccessfully to hire an electrician, a plumber, a carpenter, or a builder in the recent past, only to find long waiting periods wherever they tried, are painfully familiar with the heavy demand placed on these folks.

Please vote for Jason in November.

James Hynson

Pittston

Share

< Previous

Next >