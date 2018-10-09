The Rusty Hinges will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road in Union.

The band is a local midcoast band consisting of John Couch, Brian Dunn, John Monterisi, Nancy Bridges, Kat Logan and Laura Buxbaum. They will share a variety of music including Golden Oldies, folk, country, sea shanties, children’s songs and more. Instruments include guitars, mandolin, penny whistle, fiddle, accordion and cello.

Admission is free, but a $10 suggested doation will benefit library programs.

For more information, call 785-4733.

Share