The film “The Pelaton Project” will be screened at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St. in Gardiner.

The directors will present the film as part of the Food, Film & Conversation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This film follows the lives of 39 cyclists as they prepare to take on the Cancervive Peloton Project. Team members must train for a year while raising support for cancer care in their community. Patrick Dempsey opens this film about 40 cyclists on a 10-day, 2,500-mile journey from Calgary to Maine. The peloton team faces extreme challenges alongside cancer survivors for whom the cyclists ride. The Peloton Project reveals the heroic journey of both cyclist and cancer ‘warrior’ in their battle to make it to Maine to celebrate at the Dempsey Challenge survivorship weekend. The Peloton Project looks closely at the people behind the cancer diagnoses to see what life is like for them before and after cancer and how they find strength to face the challenge ahead.

This Film is part of our Food, Film & Conversation Series in partnership with the Gardiner Food Coop. Food from the Coop can be ordered for this event by calling the box office at 582-7144.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

