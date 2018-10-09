The Western Maine Play Museum will host a community forum about its construction project from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the upstairs room at Calzolaio’s Pasta Company Restaurant, 284 Main St., in Wilton.

Museum board members will provide a brief history about its project timeline and continuing fundraising since the museum was awarded a federal NBRC grant a year ago.

Josh Wojcik, owner of Upright Frameworks, the construction company working on the project, will discuss the project. Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish also will be available to answer questions , and Darryl Sterling will discuss the state-awarded facade grant which will benefit the museum and several other downtown businesses.

Hosts for the event are Rocell and Tom Marcellino, owners of Calzolaio’s.

For more information about donating, purchasing naming rights to one of the rooms still remaining, and other ways to help, visit westernmaineplay.org, or contact Board Vice-President Lori Lewis at 645-3945 or [email protected].

