AUGUSTA — The Women Marines Association Detachment, Area 1 Director, Jamie DePaola and the Maine Ambassador for the Women In Military Service For America Memorial, Joy Asuncion, invite all women Marines to meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Margarita’s Restaurant, 390 Western Ave.

The U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 100 years of women in the Corps this year. Those who attend are encouraged to wear their Marine Corps pride and plan to celebrate and fellowship with other female Marines.

RSVP by Friday, Oct. 12, by contacting Joy Asuncion at 930-5640 or via email [email protected].

