A Brewer man was killed Tuesday night when he was thrown from his car after crashing into a rock wall in Plymouth.
Maine State Police say 63-year-old Michael Heath died at the scene of the crash at the I-95 off ramp to Exit 161. Troopers determined Heath, who was traveling south, failed to negotiate a curve at the Plymouth exit and his car left the road, struck a rock wall and overturned.
Heath was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed was the primary cause of the crash, police said.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Local roundup: Alyssah Green leads MCI field hockey to win over Messalonskee
-
Varsity Maine
Cony, Gardiner football teams bring talented coordinators into annual showdown
-
Nation & World
Flight disrupted after passenger arrives with support squirrel
-
Nation & World
In Canada, countdown to legal pot
-
Varsity Maine
Madison girls soccer falls short against Lisbon