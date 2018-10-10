As I watched the melee that served as Judge Brett Kavanaugh ‘s confirmation hearing, I became more and more incensed at the spectacle.

But just as I thought it would continue into madness, our Sen. Susan Collins stepped forward and delivered a cogent, logical and point-by-point analysis of the concerns against Judge Kavanaugh (“Collins says she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh to Supreme Court,” Oct. 5). She took each point and carefully explained her position.

It was one of the best speeches I have ever heard. I am so proud of Sen. Susan Collins, who brought thoughtful decision making to an out-of-control confirmation process.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

