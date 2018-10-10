With her decision to vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Maine voters should now recognize Sen. Susan Collins for what she is — she is a fraud and a betrayer (“Collins says she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh to Supreme Court,” Oct. 5).

She is a fraud because she uses mealy-mouthed and weasel words to present herself as a moderate Republican when she is no such thing. Time and again when it really counts she has aligned herself with Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and company. She is clearly a Trump Republican.

She is a betrayer because she has failed to help and support a wide range of Mainers who clearly need the opposite of what Trump and his crew are providing. Regarding health insurance she has betrayed the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. She has betrayed the LGBTQ community, who want the same rights as everyone else but who will suffer under a Supreme Court with Kavanaugh on it. She has betrayed all women who want the right to choose an abortion. She betrayed the average Maine resident because the wealthy and powerful will gain more and more power and influence under this Supreme Court.

Mainers don’t get to vote against SCollins this November, but we can send a message to her by defeating all Republicans and give the Democratic Party control of the legislatures of both Maine and the United States.

Bruce A. Letsch

Litchfield

Share

filed under: