UNITY — The annual Great Maine Apple Day will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road; rain or shine.

Featured presentations will include cider making, choosing apple varieties to grow, harvesting fall nuts and seeds and working with an existing orchard.

A dream team of Maine apple identifiers will be on hand to help identify a mystery apple. People also can see and taste rare and heirloom apples and bring their own varieties for others to see and taste.

The event, sponsored by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Fedco and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, will offer food and local products for sale, as well. Cider tastings and apple pie contests are planned.

Admission will cost $2 for MOFGA members and $4 for nonmembers; children will be admitted free.

For more information, visit mofga.org or call 568-4142.

