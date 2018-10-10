Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer Grieving Children’s Program Facilitator training starting Tuesday, Oct. 30, at its community center at 304 Main St. in Waterville.

The 20-hour facilitator training for Hope’s Place will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 30, Nov. 1, 6, 8, 13 and 15.

Those who complete the training will be prepared to co-facilitate a peer grief support group for children, teens, their parents or guardians.

The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups, which nurture and encourage safe expression of grief and loss. Hope’s Place honors each person’s individuality and their process towards discovery of resiliency and emotional well-being.

The training will be taught by the staff and volunteers. There will be a $30 processing fee for materials.

For more information, contact Bereavement Coordinator Jillian Roy at 873-3615, [email protected] or visit hvwa.org.

