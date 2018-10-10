SOMERVILLE — A farmers’ market harvest fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road.

The trails on the farm offers views of the fall leaves.

Keiran Roopchand turning the cider press at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville. Photo courtesy of Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more informatoin, visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.

