SOMERVILLE — A farmers’ market harvest fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road.
The trails on the farm offers views of the fall leaves.
For more informatoin, visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, email [email protected] or call 549-3096.
