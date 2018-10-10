STAFF REPORT

PITTSFIELD — Alyssah Green’s hat trick led the MCI field hockey team (10-4) to a 7-3 victory over Messalonskee in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference action in Pittsfield.

Jillian Frost scored a pair of goals and Christa Carr and Grace Moore each added a tally for MCI. Madisyn Hartley had three assists.

Autumn Littlefield scored twice and Rylee Poulin added another for the Eagles (8-6). Rylie Genest made 19 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 6, CARRABEC 1: Eliza Whisenant scored four goals to lead Oak Hill to a win over Carrabec Wednesday. While Whisenant led the team in scoring, Emily Dillman and Gabrielle Chessie each scored a goal to contribute to the win for Oak Hill (11-2). Carrabec (5-6-2) received its lone goal from Anastasia Quimby who also saved seven shots later in the game. Aislinn Slate also saved seven shots in the loss. Carrabec goalkeeper Paige Gonya saved three shots.

MONMOUTH 3, HYDE 1: Audrey Fletcher had a goal and two assists to lead the Mustangs to the Class C win. Tabbie Crawford added a goal and an assist for Monmouth (11-1), while Allison Burnham had a goal for the Mustangs. Emma Johnson made seven saves for the win. Ingrid Schroeter scored for Hyde (5-7).

RICHMOND 9, VALLEY 1: Caitlin Kendrick scored five goals as the Bobcats (10-1-1) took the East/West Conference game in Bingham.

Nicole Tribbet scored twice, while Bry Shea and Laura Brown also had goals for Richmond. Kennedy Chandler had six saves.

Kendra Sweet scored for Valley (0-11), while Jada Ward made 22 saves.

HALL-DALE 6, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Madisyn Smith had two goals to pace the Bulldogs to the Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Lilly Platt had a goal and an assist in the win, while Caden Wills, Isabella Marino and Sarah Benner each had a goal for Hall-Dale (10-3). Maggie Gross made nine saves in the win.

Taylor Henry made 21 saves for the Falcons (1-11) while Lilly White had four saves.

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 4, VALLEY 1: Andrew Vachon scored a pair of goals for the Bobcats (8-3-1) as they earned an East/West Conference victory in Bingham.

Cole Alexander and Nick Adams scored for Richmond, while Kyle Tilton made four saves.

Alvaro Martin scored for Valley (3-9), while Spencer Hunnewell made 10 saves.

MOUNT VIEW 6, JOHN BAPST 2: Cassidy Pound had two goals and the Mustangs got goals from four other players en route to the KVAC win in Thorndike.

Matt Overlock, Elijah Allen, Noah Jacobs and Darrett Fowler also scored for Mount View.

Max Poth and Jacob Tyler had goals for the Crusaders (4-6-2).

