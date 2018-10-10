Cony’s B.L. Lippert and Gardiner’s Joe White join staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant to talk about Friday night’s 141st Cony-Gardiner game, as well as to look ahead to the rest of Week 7 across the state.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

