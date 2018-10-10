Cony’s B.L. Lippert and Gardiner’s Joe White join staff writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant to talk about Friday night’s 141st Cony-Gardiner game, as well as to look ahead to the rest of Week 7 across the state.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Alyssah Green leads MCI field hockey to win over Messalonskee
-
Varsity Maine
Cony, Gardiner football teams bring talented coordinators into annual showdown
-
Nation & World
Flight disrupted after passenger arrives with support squirrel
-
Nation & World
In Canada, countdown to legal pot
-
Varsity Maine
Madison girls soccer falls short against Lisbon