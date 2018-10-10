LITCHFIELD — A woman’s car windshield was smashed and a fire was set in its backseat outside the Litchfield Country Store Wednesday.

Dakota Gayton, an employee of the store, said a woman, who she did not identify, left from her shift at about 1 p.m. only to run back inside saying that her windshield was broken and there was a smell of smoke emanating from the vehicle. She said the incident could have happened at anytime during her shift, which begins around 5:30 a.m.

State Trooper Jim Moore examines an SUV that had its windshield smashed in the parking lot of the Litchfield Country Store Wednesday. Troopers are working with the Office of State Fire Marshal to determine the origin of a fire that was ignited in the car. Firefighters from Litchfield were called to the scene. No injuries were reported, according to police. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

Fire Chief Stan Labbe said the fire department responded to a “smell of something burning inside a car” around 2 p.m. He said the fire was out when crews arrived and the burnt object “looked like paper.”

“I found the windshield had been broken,” he said. “Someone set a fire on the floor in the back seat.”

Labbe said he called the state police. Troopers are working with the Office of State Fire Marshal’s to determine the origin of the blaze and the damage to the car, according State Police Lt. Aaron Hayden. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Fire Marshal’s Sgt. Ken Grimes confirmed that marshals were requested by state police to assist with a minor fire incident “at the Country Store involving a vehicle,” but no more details were available.

Maine State Police Spokesperson Steve McCausland was not able to comment Wednesday afternoon on any incident in Litchfield.

