Travis Mills, an Army staff sergeant who lost all his limbs in Afghanistan and returned to Maine to serve veterans here, has been honored by a regional business organization.

The New England Council, one of the country’s oldest business groups, selected Mills as a New Englander of the Year. He was honored at a dinner in Boston Thursday night.

Last year, he raised more than $2.5 million to open a retreat for wounded veterans and their families in the Belgrade Lakes Region. In its first season, more than 80 families came to the pastoral compound to relax, recreate and bond with one another.

Mills was joined by three others in accepting awards from the New England Council: Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals CEO Jeffrey Leiden; and U.S. Rep. Niki Tsongas.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: