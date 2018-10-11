An early-morning electrical fire Thursday destroyed a home in Sebago.
The house fire at 331 Folly Road was reported at 3:30 a.m. by the homeowners, who discovered the fire before their smoke detectors started sounding, said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Greene.
“They thought they smelled electrical burning,” he said. “When they investigated, they found fire behind the refrigerator and realized the bedroom was on fire as well.” When firefighters arrived, flames were showing through the roof of the single-story ranch, Greene said.
More than eight departments responded to assist Sebago firefighters bring the fire under control.
Greene said the fire was started by an electrical problem and the home is a total loss. The homeowners did not have insurance, he said.
There were no reported injuries.
