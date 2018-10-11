The family of a woman who police say killed herself by walking in front of a truck on I-95 outside Lincoln remembered her as kind and artistic.

Heidi McGovern stepped in front of the tanker truck still holding her 2-year-old son, Enoch, in her arms. The boy was thrown into the passing lane.

HOW TO GET HELP WHERE to get help if you or anyone you know is battling depression or has had suicidal thoughts: Maine Crisis Hotline: 888-568-1112 Other state resources in Maine:Dial 211 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

The boy remains Eastern Maine Medical Center in serious condition, according to News Center Maine (WCSH). A nurse, EMT and an ambulance returning home from Bangor were among the first to come to his aid.

“We look at that like God said to Heidi, ‘Okay Heidi, I’ll take you, but I’m not done with Enoch,'” said Brenda Bickford, McGovern’s mother.

McGovern’s husband, Daniel, called his wife “the sweetest person. That’s what most people would say. Just the nicest, sweetest person you ever met.”

They say McGovern was smart, artistic, and a perfectionist who loved her family.

“He’d say, ‘my favorite sister is Heidi because she doesn’t pick on me,'” said Mitchell Bickford, McGovern’s father, recounting her brother’s words. “She never would say an unkind word about anybody.”

Daniel McGovern said his wife’s depression overcame her, causing her to take her own life.

“She was convinced, I mean, definitely we believe wrongly so, but she was convinced she was doing what was the right thing,” said Daniel.

The family said they believed Heidi McGovern decided to take Enoch with her and not her older son, Ethan, because she feared Enoch would grow up with the same struggles she fought, and they believe she was trying to spare him.

“She was sad but she held it in, had a smile on her face, and just kept it to herself,” said Brenda Bickford. “We tried to encourage her and this is how she chose to go and she didn’t want Enoch to suffer like her.”

“I cannot understand this tragedy, why or how, it’s just something I can’t wrap my mind around, but we can see that God has a plan for it, a purpose for it,” said Daniel McGovern.

McGovern’s husband and father are both pastors at a church in Lee, ten miles from the crash site.

“It is difficult, but I always have that peace there that I can rely on and rest on and that strength,” said Daniel McGovern.

“We have our crashes definitely and we hug and cry and then the Lord lifts us up,” added Brenda Bickford.

The family has not yet decided when or how they will tell McGovern’s children about what happened. They say they are focusing on Enoch’s health.

“Watching him heal is healing our hearts too,” said Brenda Bickford.

The family says Enoch’s health is improving every day. On Tuesday, he pulled out all of the wires and tubes attached to him and called his blue body cast “blue legs,” letting the hospital staff sign it.

The family, first responders, and hospital staff all agree, it’s a miracle he’s alive.

“He’s so young, I doubt he’ll remember it,” said Daniel McGovern. “At some point, I’m sure we’ll have to talk about his mom.”

“It’ll become a different way of life.”

As to the driver of the tanker truck involved in the crash, the family has expressed an interest in meeting him one day.

“We just want to hug him,” said Brenda. “We cannot imagine what he’s going through and we feel so bad for him and we want to hug him and say, ‘we’re so sorry that you’re having to suffer this and will continue to suffer,’ and we just want him to know. Someday we hope to meet him.”

A memorial service at Lee Baptist Church is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. McGovern will be laid to rest in a private burial service prior to the memorial service.

