Casey Bourque scored twice and added an assist as the Gardiner boys soccer team rolled to an easy Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over Morse in Bath.

Jackson Tweedy had a goal and two assists for the Tigers (8-3-1), while Jake Tobias and Cam Kokernak added scores.

Timmy Doyle made six saves in net for Gardiner.

Maxon Brochu scored the only goal for the Shipbuilders (3-7-3), while Miles Bobbe made two saves.

