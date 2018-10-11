Casey Bourque scored twice and added an assist as the Gardiner boys soccer team rolled to an easy Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over Morse in Bath.
Jackson Tweedy had a goal and two assists for the Tigers (8-3-1), while Jake Tobias and Cam Kokernak added scores.
Timmy Doyle made six saves in net for Gardiner.
Maxon Brochu scored the only goal for the Shipbuilders (3-7-3), while Miles Bobbe made two saves.
-
Sports
Local roundup: Gardiner boys soccer tops Morse
-
Business
Augusta to seek to ban medical marijuana caregivers from residential neighborhoods
-
Election 2018
Maine Republicans make first big ad buy in governor’s race
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox unlikely to make changes to roster for ALCS
-
Sports
Red Sox are hot, but the Astros are scorching