AUGUSTA — Scientists, artists, educators, geologists and weather forecasters from around Maine will gather for the annual Maine Earth Science Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Maine State Museum, 230 State St. Students and visitors of all ages can find something to investigate in the museum-wide celebration of earth sciences, according to a news release from the museum.

The exhibits and hands-on activities cover a wide variety of Earth’s resources. Topics for exploration include the power of maps, Ice Age finds in Maine, an augmented reality sandbox to illustrate rain runoff patterns, the science of lightning, rock and gemstone collecting, and more.

Maine Earth Science Day’s exhibitors come from throughout the state. In addition to the museum, they include the U.S. Geological Survey, Maine Geological Survey, Hurricane Island Foundation, Maine State Library, Mount Washington Observatory, Challenger Learning Center of Maine, Blue Marble Geographics, Kennebec Rocks and Minerals Club, Sacopee Energy and Climate Activities, USDA Soil Science Division, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

“Over 1,000 students, teachers and chaperones from throughout the state are already signed up to attend Maine Earth Science Day,” said museum’s chief educator, Joanna Torow, according to the release. “Scientists, mapmakers, collectors, weather forecasting professionals and educators will be here to encourage responsible stewardship of the Earth and show the many ways that earth science affects every aspect of our lives.”

Admission to the museum is free of charge on Maine Earth Science Day. Those bringing a group of students should make reservations by completing a reservation form online at mainestatemuseum.org.

For more information, call 287-2301.

