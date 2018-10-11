Maine wildlife regulators are enacting emergency rules to try to protect Maine’s moose and deer herds from a dangerous disease that has been discovered in neighboring Canada.

Chronic wasting disease is an always fatal neurological disease and it has been found in Quebec, which has a long border with Maine. Maine implemented new guidelines Thursday.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Chandler Woodcock says the disease could devastate deer and moose populations if left unchecked.

Woodcock’s department says it’s now illegal to bring deer and moose carcasses into Maine unless a strict set of guidelines is followed. Maine is also urging hunters to take precautions, such as reporting deer that appear sick or weak to the wildlife department so the animal can be tested.

Maine’s currently free of CWD.

