AUGUSTA — Traffic ticket violations will soon be available online in Maine as part of the first phase of a new $15 million electronic court filing system.

The state’s judicial branch announced Wednesday that traffic tickets will appear on the system named Odyssey starting Oct. 29, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Court system spokeswoman Elaine Clark said people can use Odyssey 24 hours a day to pay their tickets, contest tickets or postpone court dates.

She said people can also upload documents such as insurance certificates and vehicle registrations.

Odyssey is replacing the current PayTixx program, which will be discontinued Oct. 17. Fines can be paid only in person with cash or checks from Oct. 17 to Oct. 26.

The completed court filing system will be available statewide by December 2021.

