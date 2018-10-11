Unity Barn Raisers held its annual Day of Service event on Sept. 29. The event is a celebration of community spirit and volunteerism.

More than 120 volunteers completed 15 service projects in Unity, Freedom and Thorndike, culminating in a community meal to thank the volunteers and sponsors of this event. Many of these volunteers included first-year Unity College students, according to a news release from the United Barn Raisers.

Christie Saunders, far right, UBR board member with Unity College students cleaning up the raspberry patch in Triplet Park. Photo courtesy of Unity Barn Raisers Unity College students cleaning headstones at Pond Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Unity Barn Raisers John McIntire, third from left, UBR board member, leading Unity College students for a post Common Ground Fair clean up at MOFGA. Photo courtesy of Unity Barn Raisers

Projects included Freedom Recreation Department trails, trail work with Sebasticook Regional Land Trust, gardening at Triplet Park, tidying of local cemeteries, fall cleanup with the Unity Historical Society and Freedom Historical Society, post-fair cleanup at MOFGA, projects at the Good Stewart Thrift Shop, projects at the Thorndike Fire Department, stacking wood at Avian Haven Bird Sanctuary, downtown trash pick-up and more.

This annual event is a fundraiser for UBR, ensuring their ability to serve Unity and the surrounding communities of Troy, Knox, Freedom, Thorndike, Montville and Burnham. It also provides an opportunity to complete important community enhancement projects that ensure local vitality and development while coming together as a community, according to the release.

Sponsors of this event included Unity Foundation, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Envirem, UniTel, LifeShare USA, Revision Energy, Hidden Valley Camp, Simeon Institute, Timber Frame Farm, The Troy House, Varney Insurance Agency, Sara Trunzo Music, Spanky’s Pizza, Unity Home Works and more.

To learn more about volunteering in the community, contact Mary Learming at 948-9005 or [email protected].

